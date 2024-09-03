Trump Slapped With Injunction As Federal Judge Orders Him To Stop Stealing Isaac Hayes Music

A federal judge in Georgia ordered Donald Trump, his campaign, the RNC, and the NRA to immediately stop violating the copyright of the estate of Isaac Hayes.

BREAKING: federal judge orders @Trump campaign to STOP playing Issac Hayes song ‘Hold on, I’m coming’, effective immediately.

I’m speaking with @IsaacHayes3 right now.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9t1w5Eg6dX — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 3, 2024

Isaac Hayes III pointed out that it was the work of his attorney James Walker, who specializes in these kinds of copyright infringement cases that got the injunction. Hayes also pointed out that this action to protect their copyright was not political.

Video:

Today our family was granted an injunction against @realdonaldtrump from playing @IsaacHayes3 music ever again. We are please with the decision by the court and move to the next phase of this lawsuit. I wanna thank @jameslwalkeresq @Lizgarnergroup and team for their hard work… pic.twitter.com/3evIfSe5Yq — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) September 3, 2024

James Walker added that his team was able to get Donald Trump’s copyright infringement shut down within 30 days, and that a federal injunction is difficult to get and highly unusual.

The injunction would not have been necessary if Trump had respected the copyright and not committed potentially hundreds of acts of infringement . Trump has the money. He could have bought a license if the Hayes estate was interested in selling him one.

The injunction was the first step in this process. Trump is being sued for $3 million by the Isaac Hayes estate, and all of this could have been avoided if Trump didn’t think that he was above any and all rules.

To talk about this story, join us on Reddit.