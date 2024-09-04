Liz Cheney Drops A Bombshell By Endorsing Kamala Harris

Former Rep. Liz Cheney said that voters, especially in swing states, can’t afford to write in a different name, which is she is voting for Kamala Harris.

Cheney said while speaking at Duke University:

Because we are here in North Carolina, I think it is, it is crucially important for, for people to recognize not only is what I just said about the danger that Trump poses, something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates names, particularly in swing states.

And as a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump is, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris .

Video:

Liz Cheney endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at Duke University@newsobserver pic.twitter.com/taoMYNQ6d1 — Emma Cline (@emmacline_) September 4, 2024

What makes Liz Cheney’s endorsement so impactful is that Cheney didn’t vote for Trump, but she also didn’t endorse Joe Biden . In 2024, Liz Cheney has taken the step of not just making the case against Trump, but she is also driving the point home that the best way to stop Trump is non-MAGA America to unify and vote for Vice President Harris.

It was just 20 years ago when Liz Cheney’s dad, then vice president Dick Cheney, was thought of my many on the left as war criminal for lying the nation into the invasion of Iraq.

Those days quaint compared to the domestic threat posed to the country by Donald Trump and his ambition to end democracy.

There will be plenty of time for Liz Cheney to go back to being a Republican and trying to rebuild what is left of her party, but for right now, it is an all hands on deck moment for America to come together to stop Donald Trump.