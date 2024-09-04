Watch George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC’s New Ad Calling Trump Crazy

George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC is out with a new ad that features Trump’s friends and allies calling him crazy.

Watch the ad:

A narrator tells an AI version of Trump as his friends and fellow Republicans appear above his head, “Hey, Donald. All your friends, all the people that have worked with you they all think you’re nuts.”

A reporter is heard saying, ” Governor Sununu called Trump crazy and said if he was in a mental institution, he would He would not turn over the nuclear codes of the United States to an erratic individual.”

Former Trump AG Bill Barr is shown saying, “Our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like that.”

There is also former Rep. Adam Kinzinger saying, “Donald Trump’s literally insane. And I think people are scared of him and they should be scared of him.”

The point of this powerful ad is that Donald Trump is not normal. There is something wrong with him, and he is completely unfit to be in the White House.

The corporate media spends most of its political coverage normalizing Trump because they are not built to cope with the idea that one of the two major political parties would nominate someone for president who is, as the ad states, insane.

There is something seriously wrong with Donald Trump, and since the media won’t talk about it, outside groups will have to fill in the gap and inform the American people.

