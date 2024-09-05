Judge Chutkan Refuses To Delay Trump’s 1/6 Trial Until After The Election

Judge Chutkan told Trump’s lawyers that the election would not dictate the 1/6 trial schedule for the ex-president.

Chutkan: “This court is not concerned with the electoral schedule. That’s nothing I’m going to consider.” That’s the exact opposite of what Trump is urging, even as he accuses DOJ of taking account of it. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) September 5, 2024

This was not a good day in court for Trump.

The parties were meeting in the case to get a ruling on the schedule for Trump’s 1/6 trial. Judge Chutkan was not open in the least to any of the stall tactics and requests for delays proposed by the defense team.

The judge pointed out that due to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling the case and the amount of evidence to go through has gotten smaller. The judge also seemed open to decided many issues and questions concurrently.

The name of the game for Trump is to stall the case until after the American people have voted in the presidential election. While the case definitely won’t be finished before election day, Donald Trump is trying to push the 1/6 trial out of the news so that voters won’t hear about it as they cast their ballots.

Trump’s tactics of delay and delay aren’t working in the 1/6 case, as Judge Chutkan has promised to issue a ruling on the schedule later today.

