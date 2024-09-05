Kamala Harris Raised More Than Twice As Much Money As Trump In August

Donald Trump is being buried under a blue wave of donor money as VP Kamala Harris more than doubled Trump’s fundraising total in August.

NBC News reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ political operation raised more than $300 million in the month of August — more than twice as much as former President Donald Trump’s operation gathered in the same period — two sources familiar with the Harris fundraising numbers told NBC News.

…

The whopping fundraising numbers for Harris come just after the Trump campaign reported it and related entities raised $130 million in the month of August, with nearly $300 million cash on hand. Trump’s campaign reported that 98% of the month’s donations came in at less than $200.

Kamala Harris raised as much money in August as Donald Trump has cash on hand for his entire campaign. Trump’s fundraising slowed from July to August, while Harris maintained the same pace or growth.

The money has real-world implications. The Harris campaign recently announced that they are transferring $20 million to help down-ballot Democrats. The money also allows the Democratic campaign to expand the map and spend in places like Florida where polling has shown that the Harris campaign is within striking distance of Trump.

Most importantly, the money can be spent on get-out-the-vote efforts in battleground states. The Harris campaign will be able to do more than the Trump campaign to contact voters and make sure that their supporters vote in states where the difference between victory and defeat could be a few thousand votes.

The Harris campaign looks like a potential juggernaut, and there is no sign that her enthusiasm for her candidacy is slowing.