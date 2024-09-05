Stephen Colbert Deals A Knockout Blow To Trump’s Ego

Stephen Colbert had the perfect response to the Trump campaign’s claims that the ex-president knocked Joe Biden out of the race.

Colbert was talking about the Trump campaign claim that he doesn’t need to do debate prep when he said:

Trump’s press secretary said the former president doesn’t need traditional debate prep because he “Has proven to be one of the best debaters in political history as evidenced by his knockout blow to Joe Biden.” Okay, let’s be clear. Trump didn’t deal the knockout blow to Biden. Time did that. Okay?

It’s like when dads say, “We had a baby.” You were there, but pump your brakes. Someone else did a lot of work. Trump does plan on doing at least one traditional mock debate at Mar-a-Lago, and former Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard will play Harris. You might remember Tulsi Gabbard from her “No, you don’t.”

So both teams are in their corners and getting ready, but recently, Trump suggested that he might back out.

So once again, next Tuesday, “The Late Show” will be live! Or not! Right after the debate or an all-new episode of whatever’s on CBS on Tuesdays. I forget. Let’s say “Tracker.” “Tracker: He’ll find out what’s on Tuesdays.” “FBI?” “FBI Most Wanted.” Thank you, Tracker.

Video:

It is hilarious that Republicans try to sell Trump as a great debater. Trump isn’t a great debater unless incoherent and yelling are debate skills. Trump has pushed the false idea that he knocked Biden out of the race, but Colbert was right. It wasn’t Trump that caused Biden’s exit, but Biden’s performance led Democrats to want a new nominee.

Interestingly, if Trump acts in his typical way at the next debate, Kamala Harris could knock him out of the presidential race by making him look old and unfit for office.

Trump could very easily end up in Biden’s shoes on Tuesday night.