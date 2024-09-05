The Project 2025 Disaster Gets Even Worse For Republicans

New polling shows that Project 2025 is so unpopular that the plan alone could flip the House to Democrats.

Project 2025 Is Wildly Unpopular

The House Majority PAC (D) polled swing districts where Republicans hold seats and found:

Recent HMP battleground polling shows that voters are starting to learn about Project 2025 and are extremely opposed to the Republican plan to raise taxes on the middle class, ban abortion, cut overtime pay, raise the retirement age, slash veterans benefits, and harm American families. In this polling, Project 2025 tops the list of negative statements tested.

Half of voters polled are unfavorable to Project 2025 (9% favorable to 50% unfavorable)

Nearly half of white voters are unfavorable to Project 2025 (9% favorable to 48% unfavorable)

Over a quarter of self-identified Republicans are unfavorable to Project 2025 (18% favorable to 27% unfavorable)

When looking at recent polling in battleground districts, Project 2025 consistently ranks as the least popular policy pushed by House Republicans:

In AZ-01, only 11% of likely voters are favorable to Project 2025 while 52% are unfavorable.

In CT-05, 61% of likely voters have serious concerns about George Logan’s support for Project 2025.

In MI-08, only 14% of likely voters are favorable to Project 2025 while 59% are unfavorable.

In MI-10, 57% of likely voters have serious concerns about John James’ support for Project 2025.

In MT-01, only 10% of likely voters are favorable to Project 2025 while 46% are unfavorable.

In OR-05, only 10% of likely voters are favorable to Project 2025 while 52% are unfavorable.

In PA-10, only 12% of likely voters are favorable to Project 2025 while 53% are unfavorable.

In WA-03, only 9% of likely voters are favorable to Project 2025 while 50% are unfavorable.

Project 2025 Is A Total Disaster

Democrats are successfully turning Project 2025 into political shorthand for extremism in the minds of many voters. From Trump on down, Republicans are running away from Project 2025 and pretending like they don’t know anything about Trump’s presidential transition document.

The idea that Democrats could flip the House on Project 2025 alone is mind-bending, considering all of the other factors that drag on the majority. Trump is an anchor on the party, and the House Republican majority is very unpopular on its own.

In a close election in which the next House majority could be determined in a handful of congressional districts, Project 2025 could turn seats blue across the country and make Hakeem Jeffries the next Speaker of the House.