Trump Was Asked About Childcare And He Fell Apart

Trump was asked after a speech in New York how he would make childcare more affordable, and his answer was putting tariffs on other countries.

Video:

Donald Trump’s answer on how he will make childcare more affordable: pic.twitter.com/Hwu7R5aIt6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

Trump was asked what piece of legislation he would advance to reduce the cost of childcare, and this was his answer:



Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down, you know, I was somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so, uh, impactful on that issue.

It’s a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about, that, because Look, childcare is childcare. It’s couldn’t, you know, there’s something you have to have it in this country. You have to have it. But when you talk about those numbers compared to the kind of numbers that I’m talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that they’re not used to, but they’ll get used to it very quickly and it’s not going to stop them from doing business with us, but they’ll have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country.

Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers that we’re talking about, including childcare. that it’s going to take care of. We’re going to have, I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with childcare.

I want to stay with childcare, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of. economic numbers that I’m talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just, uh, that I just told you about. We’re going to be taking in trillions of dollars. And as much as childcare is talked about as being expensive, it’s relatively speaking, not very expensive compared to the kind of numbers we’ll be taking in.

We’re going to make this into. An incredible country that can afford to take care of its people. And then we’ll worry about the rest of the world. Let’s help other people, but we’re going to take care of our country first. This is about America first. It’s about make America great again. We have to do it because right now we’re a failing nation.

Trump’s answer on childcare is to raise prices on parents through tariffs. Trump still refuses to understand that the money generated by tariffs doesn’t come from foreign countries. It comes from the American people.

Trump’s plan on childcare is to make parents pay more for other things that the need to raise their kids.

The ex-president didn’t commit to spending the money on childcare.

The Republican nominee has no plan for childcare, because as he made clear in his answer, he doesn’t care care if parents are struggling with the high cost of care.

Donald Trump’s tariff plan would make the childcare crisis worse, and what his answer revealed is that when he is pressed even in the slightest way for specifics, Trump crumbles.

To talk to us and get more posts like this, join us on Reddit.