Dick Cheney Releases A Powerful Statement On Why He’s Voting For Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Dick Cheney followed up his daughter’s announcement that he will be voting for Kamala Harris with a powerful statement explaining why.

In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump . He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.

As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris .

I started my career writing about the Bush administration and the lies that got the nation into the Iraq war, so if anyone had told me that 20 years later, I would be writing about the same Dick Cheney siding with democracy and voting for the Democratic nominee, I would have a lot of questions.

For starters, what the hell happened to the Republican Party to make it too extreme and dangerous for the only vice president to have shot a man in the face on a hunting trip?

The pro-democracy coalition has room for everyone, including Dick Cheney. It is possible to hate all of his neo-con ideas, but no one ever questioned if Cheney loves his country.

Dick Cheney is right. There has never been a threat to the American democratic experiment like Donald Trump. By coming together to hopefully defeat Trump once and for all, perhaps the door will open to Trumpism being removed from the Republican Party, and conservatives can take back the GOP so that America again has a functioning two-party system.

