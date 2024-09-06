E. Jean Carroll Triggers A Nationally Televised Trump Total Meltdown

Donald Trump decided to hold a press conference after a hearing on his appeal of the E. Jean Carroll verdict and his meltdown was epic.

Trump claimed a photo of him and E. Jean Carroll together was AI generated:

Trump suggests that a photo of him and E Jean Carroll together "could've been AI generated" (it is not AI generated) pic.twitter.com/VjIjx6YAsN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Trump also admitted to meeting E. Jean Carroll:

Trump admits he met E Jean Carroll but says "I don't think that counts." "I never touched her. I would've had no interest in meeting her in any way, shape, or form," he adds. He goes on to point out that Carroll's ex-husband is "African American" pic.twitter.com/aYP9aszmdm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Trump later goes on to describe another allegation of sexual assault against him by a different woman and claims, “It couldn’t have happened. She would not have been the chosen one:”

Trump brings up another woman who has accused him of sexual assault, describes the incident in detail, and says "she would not have been the chosen one." (Watch the expressions on his lawyers' faces) pic.twitter.com/K92OPiJw6s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Somehow, things managed to get even worse for Trump, as one of his lawyers blamed George Conway and Joe Biden for the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit:

Trump lawyer Will Scharf has a total meltdown and blames George Conway for the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, and claims that the lawsuit which was filed while Trump was still president was part of a Biden conspiracy to hurt Trump's presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/858BVoeEPP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 6, 2024

Trump later took the microphone back and starting ranting ABC News, Kamala Harris , a conspiracy theory about ABC News and Kamala Harris, and he topped it off with more complaints about his felony convictions:

Trump completely loses it as he rants about ABC News and the debate, pushes a conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris and ABC News, then returns to raving about his felony convictions and calls the case a disgrace for roughly the 30th time. pic.twitter.com/BvfMvWFOEN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 6, 2024

The whole press conference was a big red warning sign screaming danger, and showing why Trump is unfit for the White House. The last thing Republicans needed days before a debate that could sink their hopes of winning in November was for Donald Trump to have one of his classic epic meltdowns in front of the entire country, but that is exactly what the ex-president did on Friday.

Trump reminded women that he has been found to be a rapist, and there are more allegations out there against him. Trump reminded Independent voters that he is a convicted felon, and most importantly Trump reminded the majority of Americans why they voted him out of office in 2020.

Donald Trump hasn’t even gotten to Philadelphia for the debate and he is already triggered.

If Trump shows up for the debate in this frame of mind on Tuesday, Republicans will be finished.