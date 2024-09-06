Trump melts down at E. Jean Carroll press conference.

E. Jean Carroll Triggers A Nationally Televised Trump Total Meltdown

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

Donald Trump decided to hold a press conference after a hearing on his appeal of the E. Jean Carroll verdict and his meltdown was epic.

Trump claimed a photo of him and E. Jean Carroll together was AI generated:

Trump also admitted to meeting E. Jean Carroll:

Trump later goes on to describe another allegation of sexual assault against him by a different woman and claims, “It couldn’t have happened. She would not have been the chosen one:”

Somehow, things managed to get even worse for Trump, as one of his lawyers blamed George Conway and Joe Biden for the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit:

Trump later took the microphone back and starting ranting ABC News, Kamala Harris, a conspiracy theory about ABC News and Kamala Harris, and he topped it off with more complaints about his felony convictions:

The whole press conference was a big red warning sign screaming danger, and showing why Trump is unfit for the White House. The last thing Republicans needed days before a debate that could sink their hopes of winning in November was for Donald Trump to have one of his classic epic meltdowns in front of the entire country, but that is exactly what the ex-president did on Friday.

Trump reminded women that he has been found to be a rapist, and there are more allegations out there against him. Trump reminded Independent voters that he is a convicted felon, and most importantly Trump reminded the majority of Americans why they voted him out of office in 2020.

Donald Trump hasn’t even gotten to Philadelphia for the debate and he is already triggered.

If Trump shows up for the debate in this frame of mind on Tuesday, Republicans will be finished.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

Tagged: , , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023