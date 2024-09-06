JD Vance Sinks Donald Trump Again

JD Vance responded to the Georgia school shooting by calling it a fact of life as he has Secret Service protection and gives his outdoor speeches behind bulletproof glass.

Video of Vance commenting on the Georgia school shooting:

JD Vance responds to the deadly shooting in Georgia by saying school shootings are just “a fact of life” and attacking common sense gun safety reform pic.twitter.com/ISNRuXneg6 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 6, 2024

Here is how JD Vance addresses the public when he campaigns outdoors:

a picture of the guy who says shootings are a “fact of life” https://t.co/sMMf9Ms3tT pic.twitter.com/3nfb68R2Kt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Vance gave the standard NRA answer that any common sense gun laws are about taking everyone’s guns away. Vance went on to say that the school security needs to be increased, which is another standard NRA talking point. Vance also said that he didn’t like to admit this then he called school shootings a fact of life.

The worst vice presidential candidate in modern history committed an unforced error when spouting NRA talking points in the aftermath of a school shooting.

JD Vance and the Republican Party still have not realized that America has changed, and the NRA talking points aren’t going to fly with the majority of the country anymore.

JD Vance knows that guns are dangerous and that there is always a threat of a mass shooting. If he didn’t believe it, he wouldn’t need all of that Secret Service protection and bulletproof glass.

Sen. Vance continues to show why he is the worst vice presidential pick in modern history. Vance could be singlehandedly sinking the Republican hopes of taking back the White House.

