Rupert Murdoch Heir Among Business Leaders To Endorse Kamala Harris

James Murdoch, one of the heirs to the Rupert Murdoch media empire, is among a new group of business leaders to endorse Kamala Harris.

CNBC reported:

Eighty-eight current and former top executives from across corporate America have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in a new letter shared exclusively with CNBC.

Among the signers are several high-profile CEOs of public companies, including Aaron Levie of Box

, Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp and Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap

.Other signers appear to be issuing their first public endorsements of Harris since she became the de facto Democratic nominee in July.

They include James Murdoch, former CEO of 21st Century Fox and an heir to the Murdoch family media empire, and crypto executive Chris Larsen, co-founder of the Ripple blockchain platform.

The business leaders wrote in their short endorsement, “The best way to support the continued strength, security, and reliability of our democracy and economy” is by electing Harris president.”

Current and former business leaders are worried across the board about the potential destruction of the US and global economy caused by Trump’s tariff plan. Trump’s idea to impose tariffs on all imported goods would drive the US and the world into a recession, kill jobs, and raise consumer prices.

It would be an absolute economic disaster, and it is why the business community is largely rejecting Trump , because his promise of lower taxes is meaningless if markets are destroyed, and consumers can’t afford to buy products.

James Murdoch is one of the members of the Murdoch family who is not a far-right extremist. There is symbolic significance in the fact that even one of Rupert Murdoch’s heirs knows that Trump is not just bad at business. The ex-president is also bad for business.

