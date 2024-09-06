Trump Went To North Carolina And Seemed To Creep Out His Own Supporters

Trump showed what happens when a weird guy gets weirder while to the Fraternal Order of Police in North Carolina.

Trump said:

You can’t have a country like this. There’s no country like this. No country. And we’re laughing stock all over the world. Over the past four years, Kamala Harris and the Radical Democrat Party have led a war on law enforcement in America. They’re against you so strongly. As a result, families that do everything right and carry this country on their shoulders have watched helplessly as their communities dissolved all around them.

Kamala Harris and the Radical Liberals force anarchy on the American people while they They live in safety in many cases behind walls. You know that Nancy Pelosi is a big wall wrapped around her house. Of course, it didn’t help too much with the problem she had did it. But she had a big wall, big wall wrapped around her house.

Video:

Trump: Nancy Pelosi has a big wall around her house. Of course it didn’t help too much with the problem she had, did it? Crowd: *chuckles uncomfortably* pic.twitter.com/8mUS74LA7p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Trump’s weirdo one-man stage production of mocking attempted murder came on the heels of his command performance as a man having a nervous breakdown on national television earlier in the day.

The FOP audience was clearly uncomfortable with Trump finding humor in Pelosi’s husband nearly being beaten to death by a home invader with a hammer.

Donald Trump is apparently warming up for the presidential debate by getting stranger by the moment.

We’ve reached the point as a nation where Trump is starting to make his own supporters uncomfortable.

Things are not going well for Republicans, and on Tuesday night, they could get even worse.

