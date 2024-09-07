Democrats Are Flying Anti-Trump-Vance Banners Over Battleground State College Football Games

The DNC is flying banners campaigning against Trump and Vance at some of the nation’s biggest college football games in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison posted:

College football fans, if you’re at the game today: Look up! We’re making sure everyone knows the threat Trump’s Project 2025 agenda poses.https://t.co/KUIAjTi6B3 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 7, 2024



The banners say:

Texas vs. Michigan: “JD Vance [heart] Ohio State + Project 2025”

Bowling Green vs. Penn State: “Penn St: Beat Trump , Sack Project 2025”

Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia: “Bulldogs: Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025”

South Dakota vs. Wisconsin: “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025”

Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere with a capacity of over 107,000.

Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania is the second largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere with an official capacity of over 106,000.

Michigan Stadium is the center of the college football universe today as it is hosting a marquee matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines.

The banners are a great way for Democrats to get attention for their message about Trump/Vance and Project 2025. The value isn’t in fans at the games seeing the banners and making a decision on who to vote for at the football game.

The value is in all of the free publicity and articles that the banner stunt has generated and helps to spread the word about Trump’s Project 2025.

It is smart campaigning and just a tiny piece of the Democratic Party’s strategy to reach battleground state voters where they are.

Donald Trump has nothing comparable to this going on with his campaign. Democrats not only have momentum. They are also demonstrating the willingness to reach out to voters with the message and creativity needed to win.

