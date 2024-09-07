Jack Smith Could Hit Trump With An October Surprise

Over the final months of the presidential campaign, the Trump 1/6 case will be full of filings, and any of those filings could contain new damaging evidence against the ex-president.

Politico reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith and Donald Trump will be trading high-stakes legal filings — some potentially jammed with new and explosive evidence related to Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election — in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

…

The prospect of damaging new information related to Trump’s effort to subvert the previous presidential election emerging in the closing days of the 2024 race adds a new, unpredictable element to the campaign’s final stretch — the definition of an October surprise.

Politico cautions that Judge Chutkan could order any sensitive information to be redacted, but the fact that the last two months of Trump’s presidential campaign are going to be consumed with high-stakes criminal federal legal filings is far from ideal for the Republican Party.

Trump was hoping that everything would be delayed until after the election, which, if he wins, he could make the federal criminal case disappear, but instead, there is the potential for a nightmare scenario where Trump has happen to him what happened to Hillary Clinton near the close of the 2016 campaign with the Comey press conference.

The October surprise of the 2024 presidential campaign could come from Jack Smith, and it might doom Donald Trump .

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.