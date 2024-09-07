Kamala Harris Releases Devastating Ad Using Trump’s Own Words Against Him

The Kamala Harris campaign has released a new battleground state ad featuring the ex-president’s own words bragging about overturning Roe.

Watch the ad:

Transcript of the ad:

Narrator: He told us who he was:

Interviewer: Should abortion be punished?

Donald Trump : There has to be some form of punishment.

Narrator: Then he showed us:

Donald Trump: For 54 years they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated and I did it, and I’m proud to have done it.

Narrator: Now Donald Trump wants to go further with plans to restrict birth control, ban abortion nationwide, even monitor women’s pregnancies. We know who Donald Trump is, he’ll take control. We’ll pay the price.

The ad is running in battleground states in primetime during the fall premiere of popular television shows. The ad is part of the campaign’s $370 million ad spending blitz to reach voters via television, radio, and online through Election Day.

This sort of ad spending is fueled by the enthusiasm for the Harris campaign, which has translated to record fundraising.

Trump and his sagging fundraising can’t match this type of voter outreach.

Fundraising matters because it allows campaigns to do more to reach and persuade voters.

Kamala Harris is using Trump’s own words to remind voters of who the ex-president is and that he will do more of what he has been bragging about doing to take away the rights of women if he is sent back to the White House.