Trump Is Obsessing Over Kamala Harris Looking Tall At The Debate

Trump thinks that he can win the debate in the minds of voters if he looks taller than Kamala Harris.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a “lift.” It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough. “You are who you are,” it was determined.

The ex-president is so shallow that he really believes he can win the debate by looking taller than Kamala Harris . Everyone knows who Donald Trump is, and they are not going to change their minds and vote for him based on the fact that he will look taller at the debate.

Freedom is at stake in this debate. Democracy is at stake, and the decision whether or not the country will move forward into the future or take a giant step back under Donald Trump.

Instead of studying for the debate or thinking about how he could improve on his horrid performance in the debate with Joe Biden, Donald Trump is trying to smoke and mirrors scam his way through a debate with VP Harris.

It is not going to work. Trump is trying to run the 2016 playbook in 2024, and he is not going to be able to sexism his way into the White House a second time.