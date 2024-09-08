Liz Cheney’s Support For Kamala Harris Already Helped In A Big Way

Trump has pretended to be Ronald Reagan for years, but that myth was wrecked on Sunday by Liz Cheney.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

CHENEY: But when it comes to fundamental alliances, when it comes to the importance of NATO, for example, and how important it is for the United States to lead in the world, we’ve seen a sea change. We now have a Republican Party that is embracing isolationism, that is embracing Putin.

That, you know, we’ve seen just in the last week, the Republican vice presidential nominee willing to appear, willing to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson who is platforming pro-Nazis, is himself pushing pro-Nazi propaganda.

That is not the party of Ronald Reagan, and I believe strongly that if you’re talking about a national security set of issues and you care about America’s leadership role in the world, a vote for Vice President Harris is the right vote to make this time around.

KARL: It’s an extraordinary reordering of the whole political system on — when it comes to national security.

Who would Ronald Reagan be supporting in this race? Who do you think?

CHENEY: There — there is absolutely no chance that Ronald Reagan would be supporting Donald Trump . Donald Trump doesn’t stand for any of the things that Ronald Reagan did.

And it’s another place where I would urge my Republican colleagues, both in the Congress but across the country, to really look at Donald Trump’s policies, to really look at the danger that he presents, to look at — at, you know, what he was willing to do to stay in power.

It’s — it’s a firm rejection not just of traditional Republican policies but of the constitutional order on which this country depends.

Video:

“There is absolutely no chance that Ronald Reagan would be supporting Donald Trump.” Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney encourages her fellow Republicans “to really look at Donald Trump’s policies, to really look at the danger that he presents.” https://t.co/dnNCJRQCIm pic.twitter.com/qI5dF2CBzX — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 8, 2024

Liz Cheney’s message for Republicans who think that they are voting for a Reagan like candidate when they cast their vote for Trump is that Donald Trump is the opposite of Ronald Reagan.

Cheney’s support will pay dividends for Kamala Harris in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania, where Trump’s Ronald Reagan cosplay could draw in some voters.

It won’t be a lot of voters, but Cheney is already providing a big assist to Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.