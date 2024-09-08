Sentencing Delay Makes It More Likely Trump Could Go To Jail

Andrew Weismann pointed out that the sentencing delay means that if Trump loses the election, it is more likely that he goes to jail.

Weissmann said on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki, “The other thing I thought with Donald Trump that I would not be so happy with, is sentencing Donald Trump after the election, if he loses, makes it much more likely that you can think about sending him to jail. You know, you will know at that point whether he has lost or not. If he’s lost, the whole idea of saying I can’t sentence him to jail, you’ll know, if she’s just citizen Trump and he’s not a candidate.

Video:

Andrew Weissmann on the potential for Trump to go to jail now that his sentencing has been delayed, “Sentencing Donald Trump after the election, if he loses, makes it much more likely that you can think about sending him to jail.” pic.twitter.com/IgPntKPCaz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 8, 2024

It is not helpful to Trump that his sentencing is postponed unless he wins the election. for people who think that Trump could never go to jail, consider that Trump was found to have been engaged in fraud for decades. Trump also has attacked the court, ignored court orders, and demonstrated no remorse for his actions.

Donald Trump checks all of the boxes for a convicted felon who could end up in jail. The points that work in Trump’s favor include the fact that he is a first-time offender and that he is nearly 80 years old.

A vote for Kamala Harris isn’t just a vote for a new generation and change. It is also a vote that could result in Donald Trump going to jail.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.