Trump Melts Down And Tries To Turn Kamala Harris Into Joe Biden

Trump still has no strategy to run against Kamala Harris, which is why he spent Sunday trying to turn her into Joe Biden.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Comrade Kamala Harris “is completely hiding from the press. She’s not even taking short, quick questions at the plane. It’s not normal to have a candidate running for President who is hiding from the press. Harris is copying Biden’s self-protection strategy, duck tough interviews and limit improvisational moments(Axios).” Fox & Friends, Saturday. The last thing we need for our Nation in Decline is another President who is not smart enough to answer reporters questions. We just went through that, and we don’t want to do it again!

Trump’s constant bad-mouthing of America is exhausting. The only time that Trump has ever liked America was when he was president. When Trump is not in office, in his view, the nation is a terrible place.

Trump doesn’t know how to run against Harris, which is why he is trying to turn her into President Biden . Trump has done as many mainstream media interviews this year as the Vice President. Harris sat down with CNN, and Trump did a taped interview with Meet The Press. The idea that Trump does more interviews with non-conservative media mainstream journalists is a lie.

Donald Trump hasn’t figured out Kamala Harris, and his desperate post on Sunday is a reminder that he has no clue how to handle a younger and sharper person who will be standing across from him on Tuesday night.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.