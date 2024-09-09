Kamala Harris To Rattle Trump On Debate Day With Crushing Ad On Fox News

The Harris campaign announced that it will air an ad on Fox News on debate day featuring former Trump administration officials calling the ex-president unfit to serve.

Here is the ad titled The Best People:

Transcript of the ad:

NARRATOR: In 2016, Donald Trump said he would choose only the best people to work in his White House.

Now, those people have a warning for America. Trump is not fit to be president again. Here is his vice president.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.

It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.

NARRATOR: His defense secretary.

MARTHA MCCALLUM: Do you think Trump can be trusted with the nation’s secrets ever again?

DEFENSE SECRETARY MARK ESPER: No, I mean, it’s just irresponsible action that places our service members at risk, places our nation’s security at risk.

NARRATOR: His National Security Advisor.

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JOHN BOLTON: Donald Trump will cause a lot of damage. The only thing he cares about is Donald Trump.

NARRATOR: And the nation’s highest ranking military officers.

GENERAL MARK MILLEY: We don’t take an oath to a king or queen, pirate or dictator. We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator.

NARRATOR: Take it from the people who knew him best. Donald Trump is a danger to our troops and our democracy.

We can’t let him lead our country again.

The ad will be running on Fox News in West Palm Beach, Florida, and in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the location of the presidential debate.

Trump is spending his time claiming that the election is going to be stolen through mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania while the Harris campaign is fanning the flames of the ex-president’s paranoia and attempting to unnerve him before the debate.

Donald Trump already seems unsteady heading into the debate. Republicans should be nervous because Trump appears to be teetering on the brink, and the Harris campaign is looking to push him over the edge before he takes the stage in Philly.