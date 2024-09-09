New Tracking Poll Of All Swing States Brings Bad Debate Eve News For Trump

Morning Consult released a ton of new tracking poll data showing that Donald Trump is not leading Kamala Harris in a single swing state.

Here is how it looks in the swing states:

Here’s the respective reach states among LVs: FL: Harris 47%, Trump 49%

MN: Harris 51%, Trump 44%

TX: Harris 43%, Trump 52%

VA: Harris 52%, Trump 42%https://t.co/YHYHfirRw1 — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) September 9, 2024

There is also a red state red alert as Trump is only up by two points in red state Florida. If Trump were to lose Florida, the election would be over. Trump can’t lose a single red state or he will lose the election.

Harris is leading in enough battleground states to win the election if these were to hold. If Vice President Harris wins Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the election will be over.

Trump was at one time dreaming of flipping blue states, but now there isn’t a single blue state that looks like an easy flip while now having to defend Florida and North Carolina. The numbers in total suggest that this will be a close election, but Kamala Harris looks to have more ways to win and more campaign upside.

