The New York Times Finally Admits Trump Is Old And Incoherentp

The New York Times has finally put into print the reality that Donald Trump is old, rambling, and incoherent.

Peter Baker of The New York Times wrote:

At 78, former President Donald J. Trump exhibits more energy and speaks with more volume than President Biden does at 81, but he, too, has mixed up names, confused facts and stumbled over his points. Mr. Trump’s rambling speeches, sometimes incoherent statements and extreme outbursts have raised questions about his own cognitive health and, according to polls, stimulated doubts among a majority of voters.

…

The issue has been propelled back into the campaign by some of Mr. Trump’s recent public performances, most notably a meandering, hard-to-follow answer to a question on child care at the Economic Club of New York last week. Asked how he would help American working families stressed by the cost of taking care of children, Mr. Trump wandered through a thicket of unfinished sentences, non sequitur clauses and confusing logic that tied the answer to tariffs on imports.

Baker went on to list several of Trump’s most incoherent moments when he was not making sense, confusing names and appeared to be in mental decline.

Donald Trump is nearly 80 years old. His father had Alzheimer’s. It is a legitimate concern to be worried about Trump’s age. The problem for Donald Trump is that he was able to hide his age-related decline by keeping the focus on Joe Biden. Now that Biden is out of the race, the focus will be on Trump.

The ex-president avoided debating his younger opponents during the Republican primary, but he couldn’t avoid Vice President Harris.

The New York Times has been relentlessly focused on Joe Biden’s age, but Trump’s decline has become so pronounced that even the Times had to address it.

On debate eve, it is now Donald Trump who is facing the reality that he is too old and incoherent to be president.

