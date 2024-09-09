Trump Has Now Been Sued By The White Stripes For Stealing Their Music

Jack and Meg White, the duo known as The White Stripes, have sued Donald Trump for misappropriating their classic song Seven Nation Army.

Jack White posted on Instagram:

Jack White threatened the lawsuit after Trump used Seven Nation Army in a video that showed him boarding an airplane. White posted in the caption on Instagram, “This machine sues fascists.”

White made his feelings about Trump well known after he became one of dozens of artists and estates of legends to be ripped off by Trump, “Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I’m here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

During the 2024 campaign, the Trump campaign stole from artists everywhere. They have been a one-man intellectual property infringement crime wave. The estate of Isaac Hayes recently got an injunction stopping Trump from using the song “Hold On, I’m Coming” after he is alleged to have violated the copyright by using the song without a license over 100 times.

The White Stripes are one of the last artists that somebody like Donald Trump should mess with and now Trump is about to find out why in court.

