His Campaign Is Worried That Trump Will Fall Apart At The Debate

Trump’s campaign is described as anxious that the ex-president will get angry and sabotage himself at the debate.

The Guardian reported:

Their concern is getting angry Trump. If Trump becomes frustrated on the stage, it could bring out his worst instincts to make ad hominem insults in the vein of recent attacks on Harris that have turned increasingly personal and extreme to the extent that is has exasperated some of his own supporters.

Trump has struggled historically with Black women in positions of power, and the campaign is bracing for him not to repeat recent comments that questioned Harris’s race or openly misogynistic comments, and more broadly, if he launches into lengthy and rambling diatribes that have become a feature of his rallies.

Trump has been unhinged and shown no discipline on social media and at his events since Biden departed the race.

Donald Trump has not been able to make up ground or take control since Kamala Harris became the Democratic candidate. Even when he isn’t under pressure, he is rambling and incoherent.

The thing that the Trump campaign should be most worried about is Trump getting angry and looking too old and unfit to be president.

Because Biden was so shockingly bad, people and the media overlooked that Trump was awful during the first debate. His mental state progressively worsened until, by the end of the night, he was rambling about golf and challenging Biden to play.

Donald Trump is not a good debater.

Trump might be able to hold it together for fifteen or thirty minutes. The challenge will come after he has been onstage for an hour.

A moment of anger could hurt Trump, but not as much as appearing aged, babbling, and incoherent next to Kamala Harris.

