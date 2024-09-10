Kamala Harris Runs Obama Debate Day Ad On Fox News To Trigger Trump

The Kamala Harris campaign isn’t waiting until the start of the debate to take on Trump as they are running a new ad about Obama and crowd sizes on Fox News.

Here is the ad:

The ad transcript:

PRESIDENT OBAMA: “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems…”

TRUMP : “Ooh, she had a big crowd! Ooh, that crowd.”

PRESIDENT OBAMA: “This weird obsession with crowd sizes… it just goes on, and on, and on.”

PRESIDENT OBAMA: “America’s ready for a new chapter. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris .

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: “I’m Kamala Harris and I approve this message.”

The Harris campaign could have sat back and focused all of its energy on the debate, but it seems to understand that every second of this sprint to November is critical, so it doesn’t waste a moment. The Harris campaign works in numerous areas simultaneously.

In contrast, Trump appears to be running a slow campaign that is centered around him and his activities. Trump and his allies aren’t doing as many events as Democrats and Harris.

Kamala Harris and her campaign are making sure that Trump doesn’t get a nice relaxing day of comforting TV viewing with his emotional support cable network before the debate.

The Harris campaign is sending the message that Trump could be in for a rough night in Philadelphia.

