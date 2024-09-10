Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate on ABC.

Kamala Harris Dominates As Trump Was A Debate Disaster

Trump started off with bad body language and came unglued. He is ranting and raving in a debate that has been a disaster so far for Republicans.

Trump came out of the gate with bad body language:

Kamala Harris dominated Trump on abortion:

The debate completely turned when Harris mentioned crowd size:

Trump responded by lying and claiming that immigrants are eating pets:

Trump went on to rant about his criminal cases, defend the 1/6 insurrectionists, blame Nancy Pelosi for 1/6, and claim that both the fossil fuel industry and Israel will be gone in two years.

Kamala Harris played Trump like a fiddle while looking presidential and laying out her agenda to help the American people. Trump has been completely out of control. He didn’t make an effective argument about inflation or the economy.

Vice President Harris passed the test of looking presidential and not allowing any lie that Trump dished out to shake her.

Donald Trump’s performance made Kamala Harris’s argument for her. Trump was unstable and stuck in the past. Trump spent 90 minutes and didn’t offer a single policy for the future.

The Trump campaign desperately wanted their candidate to focus on policy. Trump couldn’t or wouldn’t do it.

Vice President Harris was good. Donald Trump was bad and reminded voters of why they kicked him out of office four years ago.

America wants change and a fresh voice. Donald Trump offered more of the same stale act that the nation was tired of years ago.

Jason Easley
