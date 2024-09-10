Kamala Harris Dominates As Trump Was A Debate Disaster

Trump started off with bad body language and came unglued. He is ranting and raving in a debate that has been a disaster so far for Republicans.

Trump came out of the gate with bad body language:

Trump immediately starts off with body language that makes him look asleep and in a coma. pic.twitter.com/GWrF4Bm4VU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris dominated Trump on abortion:

Kamala Harris crushes Trump on abortion. pic.twitter.com/sbQbo4QuD7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 11, 2024

The debate completely turned when Harris mentioned crowd size:

Harris on Trump’s rallies, “You will see during the course of his rallies he talks about fictional character, windmills cause cancer. What you will start seeing is people are leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.” pic.twitter.com/olaJ0Z42nk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 11, 2024

Trump responded by lying and claiming that immigrants are eating pets:

David Muir debunks Trump’s lie that immigrants are eating pets, “ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of petting being harmed, injured or abused within the immigrant community.”

Trump wigs out. pic.twitter.com/IvsP5vMsCs — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 11, 2024

Trump went on to rant about his criminal cases, defend the 1/6 insurrectionists, blame Nancy Pelosi for 1/6, and claim that both the fossil fuel industry and Israel will be gone in two years.

Kamala Harris played Trump like a fiddle while looking presidential and laying out her agenda to help the American people. Trump has been completely out of control. He didn’t make an effective argument about inflation or the economy.

Vice President Harris passed the test of looking presidential and not allowing any lie that Trump dished out to shake her.

Donald Trump’s performance made Kamala Harris’s argument for her. Trump was unstable and stuck in the past. Trump spent 90 minutes and didn’t offer a single policy for the future.

The Trump campaign desperately wanted their candidate to focus on policy. Trump couldn’t or wouldn’t do it.

Vice President Harris was good. Donald Trump was bad and reminded voters of why they kicked him out of office four years ago.

America wants change and a fresh voice. Donald Trump offered more of the same stale act that the nation was tired of years ago.

