Kamala Harris May Push Trump Over The Edge In Florida

The Kamala Harris campaign is weighing forcing Trump to spend money to defend Florida just to mess with him.

John Heilemann of Puck reported:

One of the most interesting questions in American politics at the moment, and a topic of active discussion within the Harris camp, is whether the campaign will decide to throw resources at Florida just to f*ck with Trump. Not because they think they could win in The Sunshine State—they can’t and they know it—but because of the Florida ballot initiative on abortion and Trump’s evident inability to extricate himself from how tightly he’s wrapped around the axle on the issue. If Team K starts plowing some dough into Trump’s home state, it will likely force him to waste both money and (even more precious) time there. For just, say, $100 million or so—this argument goes—they could rattle the crap out of him. Tempting, no?

Imagine Trump spending days campaigning in Florida instead of Pennsylvania, Michigan, or Wisconsin because he is angry over all of the Harris ads that he is seeing.

If Trump were forced to spend precious time and resources defending Florida, the move could pay exponentially more dividends than the cost.

For Harris, the cost would be limited to money, which she has tons of, and more continues to pour in each day.

Plus, it would allow the Harris campaign to highlight the abortion issue, and that continues to leave Trump in knots.

Maybe the Harris campaign plays it straight and sticks to the business at hand, but Kamala Harris might want to make a play in Florida if the goal is to win as many states as possible.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.