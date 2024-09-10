Liz Cheney Slams JD Vance For Endorsing A Coup

After Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, said he would carry out a coup for Trump as vice president, Liz Cheney ripped Vance.

Here is Vance supporting a coup:

Q. Would you have certified the 2020 election? JD Vance: No. “I would have asked the states to submit alternative slates of electors and ask the country to have a debate” Disqualifying pic.twitter.com/U9LOnt4FeY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 10, 2024

Liz Cheney posted in response:

Let’s be clear: This is illegal and unconstitutional. The American people had voted. The courts had ruled. The Electoral College had met and voted. The Governor in every state had certified the results and sent a legal slate of electors to the Congress to be counted. The Vice President has no constitutional authority to tell states to submit alternative slates of electors because his candidate lost. That is tyranny.

Our institutions held on Jan 6 because Mike Pence refused to violate his oath to the Constitution. Trump picked JD Vance because Vance will do whatever Trump wants, including violating the Constitution. They are both far too dangerous to serve. It’s our duty to stop them.

Former Rep. Cheney was 100% correct. What Vance voiced support for is illegal. A president and vice president can’t decide that they don’t like the election results when they lose, so they can toss them out and pick all new electors that will install them into office.

That is not democracy.

What Vance voiced support for was ending democracy in the United States.

It probably won’t come up, or even be mentioned by the moderators at the ABC debate, but JD Vance is telling you that democracy is on the ballot.

