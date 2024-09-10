Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris As GOP’s Worst Nightmares Come True

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz after the Vice President’s debate domination of Donald Trump.

Swift posted on Instagram:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars on the planet. Swift’s politics, what is known of them, align perfectly with Kamala Harris. Taylor Swift’s endorsement of the Democratic ticket is something that Republicans have been fearing since the beginning of the year.

Republicans were hoping that Swift would stay out of the election, but it seems that Donald Trump made the worst mistake of his life when he posted the AI fake Taylor Swift Trump endorsements.

Donald Trump is the opposite of what Taylor Swift stands for and believes in, and even though Swift is not a political professional, she unveiled her support for Harris at the perfect time.

If Republicans thought that they had problems after Trump’s debate disaster, their night just got a whole lot worse.

