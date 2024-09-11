According to the CNN debate watchers poll 63% of viewers thought Kamala Harris won compared to 37% for Donald Trump.

Video:

A CNN debate watcher poll finds that 63% of debate watchers say Kamala Harris won, compared to 37% for Trump. pic.twitter.com/IelJtxfy4D — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 11, 2024

CNN reported:

This is not a poll that represents the overall population, although in partisan breakdown, it is pretty close to what the overall registered voter population looks like in the country. But it is a poll of those people that watched the debate so just keep that in mind as we get to these results.

Our first results here in our exclusive flash poll. Who won the debate? The overall number here overwhelmingly. Kamala Harris did. I’m going to look at my email here 63%. You see there on your screen say Kamala Harris won the debate only 37% say Donald Trump won the debate.

And that is quite different than the expectations going into this. Among this group of debate watchers in this poll, we asked folks going into the debate who do you expect to win the debate? Well, it was 50, 50, 50% expected. Harris, 50% expected Trump to win the debate. That was before the debate. And we just showed you where it ended up afterwards 63% to 37%.

This is a complete reversal from what we saw in June. Compare these numbers to Biden in June. You see that it was 67% to 33%, two thirds thinking Trump won only a third thinking Biden won a complete reversal in just a few months.

It was a dominant performance from Kamala Harris. Trump could not muster the focus, energy, or mental capacity to keep up with the Vice President. Trump spent the night getting angry, going off on bizarre rants, engaging in conspiracy theories, and had to be reminded that he was running against Kamala Harris not Joe Biden, because he kept attacking Biden.

Viewers who watched the debate saw what those of us who cover Donald Trump have been witnessing since he launched his third presidential campaign. The ex-president is physically and mentally diminished and unfit to hold the office that he is seeking.

