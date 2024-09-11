Don’t Dismiss Elon Musk’s Menacing Suggestion to Impregnate Taylor Swift

Elon Musk has been pushing radical, right wing conspiracies on Twitter since he bought it, but he’s also endorsed convicted felon Donald Trump while still trying to claim he’s a centrist. Elon helped push that “cats and dogs are being eaten in Ohio!” lie that made Donald Trump look so deranged last night during the debate.

So last night after Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz in the 2024 election and signed off with a dig at Trump running mate and awkward doughnut misogynist JD Vance calling herself a “childless cat lady,” Musk seemed compelled to offer his own thoughts.

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Elon tweeted at 12:46 AM.

Elon has been trying to get Taylor’s attention for a while and she has ignored him like it’s her full time job. It probably feels like it, anyway.

So when he tweets that he will “give her a child” he is not offering anything consensual. He’s offering to do something she has expressly made clear, so clear that Swifties have told him to leave her alone, she does not want.

The woman can have almost any man she wants. She doesn’t need a man for power or money. What would Elon offer? No, don’t answer that. Let’s not.

The responses to his tweet tell us about the intention, even if there are people sheltered enough not to understand the implied creepiness of it. One of the responses by a blue check Trump supporter is, “Taylor Swift has 0 sexual energy. No wonder why she can’t keep a man for long.”

How do you know you’re the leader of weird, creepy incel group?

When your followers try to console you for your offer to take sexual advantage of a woman who does not want you are met with the absurd idea that a gorgeous global pop star has no sexual energy. Though to be fair, this account’s other comments are things like (my “@” edit), “That would be a great way to kick off an introduction to an AA meeting. “My name is Kroot, and Kamala’s ret@rdation made me hit the boxed wine. I’m now an alcoholic.”

That is the level of “humor” that worships Musk. It’s weird, right-wing, sad, loser energy. The exact kind of energy that thinks an adjudicated rapist should be president.

There are real world consequences to this kind of attitude. Musk’s SpaceX paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct accusation after he allegedly offered a her a horse for an intimate massage.

And then in June of this year, eight former SpaceX employees sued the company and its CEO Elon Musk, “alleging that Musk personally ordered their firing after they accused SpaceX of tolerating sexual harassment in the workplace”:

The lawsuit alleges that Musk “runs his company in the dark ages — treating women as sexual objects to be evaluated on their bra size, bombarding the workplace with lewd sexual banter, and offering the reprise to those who challenge the ‘Animal House’ environment that if they don’t like it they can seek employment elsewhere.”

One plaintiff said she complained to HR about a male colleague repeatedly bringing up sexual topics to her, including inviting her to a sex party. HR took no apparent action and he was promoted.

Another plaintiff, engineer Rebekah Clark, said in the lawsuit that she heard comments about breasts at work after Musk made a sexually charged comment on X. She raised her concerns to SpaceX managers at a meeting in 2022 and was told “SpaceX is Elon and Elon is SpaceX,” according to the lawsuit.

SpaceX denied all of these claims and a woman vouched for how wonderful Musk is, which is kind of a tell when it comes to any sexual harassment suit.

There will always be a woman who speaks up for the accused, and often times, that woman was pleased to receive the same treatment from a powerful man and/or is resentful they weren’t the target. Yes, sexual harassment and assault bring out the worst in patriarchy-aligned women. Stabbing other women in the back is a value they’ve embraced as part of their belief system that only those who are chosen by the patriarch win.

Women are often deployed as cover for men accused of sexual misconduct, because the thinking is, if another woman thinks the accused is great, then he must not have ever done these bad things. This is as fallacious as thinking that because you weren’t robbed by a robber, they cannot have robbed anyone else.

No matter how that lawsuit turns out, and billionaire richest man in the world Elon is even more Teflon than Trump when it comes to the law, what the evidence being brought forth suggests is that the things Elon spews on Twitter reflect his real world policies and ripple out into the real world. They are not casual jokes; they are the culture he invites.

So his tweet about giving Taylor babies, even though she has a boyfriend and has never been interested in Musk, has a menacing implication. The tweet is a reaction to her free speech; her endorsement of the political candidate she prefers.

Musk makes a lot of noise about free speech, it’s the justification he uses for allowing a CSAM sharing account back on the platform, for example, but when a powerful, beautiful woman like Taylor Swift uses her free speech on another platform, Musk reduces her to a sexual object to be used for birthing — a concept over which he shares his obsession rather too frequently for comfort.

Sexual objectification of women is inherent in the current dark coalition of right wing power. Just like Trump tries to reduce Kamala Harris to her beauty and her past romantic life, Musk sees Taylor as an object to be conquered when she speaks up. In reality, Swift is a global power with an army of real Swifties who see right through Musk’s weirdness over Taylor.

Men like Trump and Musk take refuge among their own kind, because other men won’t have them. That’s why Trump is surrounded by men accused of assaulting women. Like attracts like, water seeks its own level, and one thing is clear: Neither of these men should have government-sanctioned power over women and girls.

