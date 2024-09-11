Even Fox News Says Kamala Harris Won The Debate

Trump’s debate performance was so bad that even Fox News couldn’t spin it for him.

A collection of clips from various Fox News hosts giving their reactions to the debate:

Even Fox News knows Kamala Harris won the debate. pic.twitter.com/KuTywJ85P1 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 11, 2024

Fox News hosts and personalities used phrases like trainwreck, missed opportunities, took the bait to describe Trump’s debate performance.

Fox had to admit that Trump had a bad night and Kamala Harris had a good one. The debate was a complete disaster for Republicans. Trump literally did everything that his campaign warned him not to do.

It is like Trump’s broken brain could not handle or separate the words do and don’t, so he did everything that he was told not to do. Trump’s campaign worried that he would get angry and completely lose focus and start ranting about all of his grievances, which is exactly what Trump did.

There is no way to spin how bad the debate was for Trump. Fox News can’t spin it, so they will move on and act like the debate never happened. Not since election night 2020 when Fox called Arizona for Biden , and then had to win Trump’s favor with stolen election lies that got them sued for a boatload of money by Dominion.

Debates don’t end elections, but the perception has been firmly established that Donald Trump is unfit for the presidency.

