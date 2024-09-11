JD Vance Attacks Taylor Swift And Makes Things Even Worse For Trump

JD Vance went on Fox News to attack Taylor Swift after the superstar endorsed Kamala Harris and made things worse for Trump.

Vance said on Fox News:

Well, look, we, we admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music or fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests, and the problems of most Americans.

Look, when grocery prices go up by 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable. It doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire. It does affect middle class Americans all over our country.

Video:

JD Vance on Fox News: We admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don’t think most Americans are gonna be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans pic.twitter.com/h2OqPNvnq9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

The last thing that Trump and the Republican Party needed was the weirdo with the lowest approval rating of any candidate on either ticket attacking Taylor Swift. If Republicans were trying to get more women, and some men too, to vote for Kamala Harris , the thing to do would be to take guy who gives off creepy vibes 24 hours a day and put him on Fox News to attack Taylor Swift.

Vance attacking Swift for being wealthy is funny because he is on the ticket due to billionaire benefactor Peter Thiel. Before JD Vance moved to Ohio to run for the US Senate, he was a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

JD Vance owes his entire political career to sucking up to right-wing billionaires.

Between Vance and Elon Musk , Republicans might cost themselves the election by attacking Taylor Swift and her fans.

JD Vance should never be criticizing Taylor Swift unless Republicans are trying to lose the election.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.