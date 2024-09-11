Swing State Voter Focus Group Shows Debate Was A Disaster For Trump

A swing state voter focus group revealed that Kamala Harris won the debate and Trump hurt himself in the eyes of voters.

Sarah Longwell, founder of Republicans Against Trump, conducted the group and found:

Currently conducting a focus group of swing voters from swing states. Across the board they think Harris won the debate.

No one is buying the complaints about the moderators.

7 feel worse about Trump , 2 feel no change after the debate 8 feel better about Harris, 1 feels no change after the debate.

Clean sweep for Harris with these voters. Three had previously been leaning RFK over Harris back in June when we talked to them.

By clean sweep, Longwell clarified that she meant all of those voters are now voting for Vice President Harris.

It is only a focus group of swing voters, but those voters aren’t alone. There are swing voters all over the country who watched both candidates and likely came to the same conclusion.

Too often we focus on the candidate that did poorly, but in the case of Harris/Trump debate, there is the flip side that Kamala Harris did really well.

Trump didn’t just lose voters. Kamala Harris gained them. Polling has shown that the number of potential third party voters plummeted when the Vice President entered the race.

Kamala Harris made the case, and reassured voters that she is ready to be president.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.