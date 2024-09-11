Trump Melts Down And Threatens ABC News For Debate Fact Check

Donald Trump responded to getting fact-checked by ABC News during the presidential debate by threatening the network’s broadcasting license.

Trump said on Fox and Friends:

ABC, they’re the most dishonest in my opinion, the most dishonest news organization.

And that’s saying a lot because they’re all essentially. Really dishonest, but I thought I did a great job. It was three on one And I thought I did a great job now. I would sent you the polls, but every single poll last night had me winning like 90 to 10 we had a CSPAN At one point was at 80 to 20 and I don’t know how it finished that was late last night So I have no idea but it was at 80 to 20.

…

A lot of people are very angry about it. You know, you have corrupt news organizations. You have a lot of bad people. It’s amazing, in that business. In your business.

…

They’re dishonest and because I think ABC took a big hit last night. I mean, to be honest, they’re a news organization, they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.

Video:

Trump threatens ABC for daring to fact check him, “I mean, to be honest, they’re a news organization, they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.” pic.twitter.com/aq9vEPHfXS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 11, 2024

Right-wing media and Trump have found their scapegoat for Trump’s awful debate performance, and it is ABC News. Fox complained that ABC didn’t fact-check VP Harris.

There is a good reason for that.

Here are the number of false statements made by each candidate:

Republicans whining that Trump was corrected by the moderators…well…. pic.twitter.com/tkAY28WAtm — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 11, 2024

ABC News only fact-checked Donald Trump ten percent of the time, but the moderators made great choices because they fact-checked the claims that were the most false and out of touch with reality.

Donald Trump did on Fox and Friends what all authoritarians do. When held accountable by the free press, he threatened to end press freedom.

Trump knows he lost the debate, and he is grasping for excuses.

ABC didn’t tell Trump to talk about pet eating. He did that all on his own. Donald Trump is the reason why Donald Trump lost the debate. No one else is to blame.

