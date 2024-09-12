Republicans Are Tearing Themselves Apart As Laura Loomer Tells Lindsey Graham To Come Out Of The Closet

Things aren’t going so well in Trump’s party, as Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Trump to stop hanging out with Laura Loomer. Loomer responded by telling Graham to come out of the closet.

Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is right. I don’t say that a lot. We have policy disagreements, but the history of this person is just really toxic…I don’t think it’s helpful at all.”

Loomer responded:

Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC has never been loyal to President Trump .

He got booed in his own state at a TRUMP RALLY and was booed off stage because he is DISLOYAL to Trump and the American people.

He probably shouldn’t be giving out advice to Donald Trump.

In the words of President Trump, “Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country.”

🚨See screenshot below. 🚨

PS: When is Lindsay coming out of the closet?

We all know you’re Gay, Lindsey…. And that’s ok. It’s ok. It’s 2024. There’s nothing wrong with Gay people.

I like men too. You and I have something in common we can bond over.

Just be honest about it. Nobody is going to judge you for being open about who you are.

I may disagree with Lindsey Graham on a lot of things , but how he lives his life is his own business. Loomer’s post highlights the kind of people that Trump is associating with in his inner circle. Reportedly, it is white nationalist Loomer who has been feeding Trump pet-eating conspiracies and other far-right deranged talking points.

Trump’s best chance of winning is to listen to people like Sen. Graham. If the ex-president goes down the Laura Loomer rabbit hole and sticks with the extreme white nationalist far right, he could get crushed at the polls in November.

Republicans are tearing themselves apart, as it is all coming unglued after Donald Trump’s debate disaster.

