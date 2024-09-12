Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Donald Will Never Recover From What Kamala Harris Did To Him

Mary Trump said that Kamala Harris put a narcissistic wound on her uncle Donald that he will never recover from.

Mary Trump told Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC’s The Last Word:

The debate last night was so affirming for those of us who’ve been in this fight uh for years now. And I think when Vice President Harris made those comments about Donald’s rallies, she inflicted a narcissistic wound from which he will never recover. It literally is going to determine how he handles the next 50 days or however many days there are until until the election, he’s going to be reacting to that from now on. It was a beautiful thing to see.

Vice President Harris threaded so many needles with brilliance with surgical precision. She went after his weaknesses as a leader, his failures as a human being and probably next to the rally sizes, the, the most important thing to him, his complete failures as a trust fund baby and she was absolutely accurate. Donald didn’t inherit $413 million. He was gifted and quote unquote loaned that much money while my grandfather was still alive. And then on top of that, he inherited another $250 million. So she had his number, and the way he reacted to her, the way he was incapable of looking at her, was a perfect indication of the turmoil he was experiencing and the humiliation he would never get over.”

Video:

Mary Trump on the damage that Kamala Harris did to her uncle Donald, “She inflicted a narcissistic wound from which he will never recover. It literally is going to determine how he handles the next 50 days or however many days there are until the election.” pic.twitter.com/tmkcWl9gHo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 12, 2024

Trump was humiliated in front of 67 million plus Americans by a black woman who thoroughly dominated him at a presidential debate. Trump has already shown an unwillingness to debate Harris again, so he may have to live with the humiliation of what Harris did to him for the rest of the campaign and maybe the rest of his life.

VP Harris did what nobody else has been able to do. She was able to control Trump and guide him around by the nose.

Mary Trump was right. Trump is never going to get over this debate, and the wound will never heal.

