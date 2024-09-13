Trump And Vance’s Lies Endanger Children As Springfield, OH Schools Evacuated

Donald Trump and JD Vance’s lies about immigrants eating pets in Springfield, OH have caused the evacuation of two elementary schools due to threats.

Via ABC News immigration reporter:

NEW — Springfield City School District tells ABC News that they’ve evacuated two elementary schools: Perrin Woods and Snowhill Elementary. They’re currently releasing those students to their parents. — Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García (@GarciaReports) September 13, 2024



On Thursday, Springfield had evacuate city and municipal buildings due to bomb threats likely inspired by the lie that Donald Trump told during the debate about Haitian immigrants eats pets in Springfield, OH.

Now, children are being targeted.

There is no difference between the Republican position on school shootings and the lies that they spread about immigrants in Springfield. Trump doubled down on these lies during comments in Arizona on Thursday, so it appears that endangering both innocent immigrants and elementary school kids, because Trump only cares about himself and this election.

The ex-president will say or do anything including endangering other people if he thinks that it will improve his prospects for returning to the White House.