Trump Implodes In LA And Incites More Domestic Terrorism Against Springfield

Donald Trump has still not recovered from getting crushed by Kamala Harris at the debate so he held a press conference in Los Angeles where he incited domestic terror against Springfield, OH.

Trump was asked, ” The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, the police chief, have debunked the story about people eating threats. Now there are — eating pets. Now there are bomb threats. Why do you still spread these false stories?”

Trump answered, “No. The real threat is at the border, you have thousands killed by illegal migrants and dying, you have women dying as they come up, they are coming up in large groups, we call it a caravan, I think I came up with that name but that is what is is them a 10,000, 15,000, 20,000 people and you have large numbers of women being killed in those caravans coming up to this country.”

The ex-president promised to start his campaign of mass deportations in Springfield Ohio.

Video:

Trump just condoned the Springfield bomb threats.

Trump’s implosion continued in Los Angeles. He spent much of his supposed press conference reenacting the debate with ex-president playing both Kamala Harris and himself.

Donald Trump is spiraling . He lost the debate and now he is trying to stop the Harris momentum by holding a press conference. It is always the same play. Trump tried to talk his way back into the race and instead might have sunk his campaign.

Every time the ex-president talks he does more damage to his campaign . Trump is unraveling and he can’t recover from the damage done by Kamala Harris.

