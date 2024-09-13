Trump Melts Down In Las Vegas As Polls Show Harris Leading

Donald Trump melted down in Las Vegas as he alternated between screaming rage and incoherence as Kamala Harris increases her polling lead.

Trump claimed that according to one right wing poll he is up by six points:

An out of his mind Trump is citing an unreliable right wing poll to claim that he is up six points in the general election. All other polls have him trailing nationally by 4-5 points. pic.twitter.com/9XPBpxKCsC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 14, 2024

Trump later screamed at his fans and ranted about Biden leaving the race:

Trump is literally screaming at the audience, and then rants and raves about Joe Biden leaving the race. Someone is clearly not doing well. pic.twitter.com/UsNhW3R3M3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 14, 2024

Trump claimed that his pollsters are cheating him and making up numbers:

This must be what a nervous breakdown looks like as Trump claims his own pollsters are making up numbers and cheating him, ” I just saved $200,000 with these phony pollsters. They don’t even go out intact, they just give you a number.” pic.twitter.com/Db7yBVmvsw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 14, 2024

Trump also claimed that the jobs and crime numbers that he promoted when he was president are now all fake:

Trump claims that all of the crime and jobs numbers are fake from the same people whose numbers he touted when he was president. pic.twitter.com/cBfllg54Qa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 14, 2024

The nation is witnessing the ex-president trying to change the reality that he is losing the election through lies and fantasies. Instead of accepting the fact that he is losing, Donald Trump has mentally retreated to a place where he is actually winning the election and everything is fine.

Trump’s frantic behavior and increasing paranoia tell a much different story than the words that were coming out of his mouth.

At some level, Donald Trump knows that he is losing this election. Trump knows that he list the debate, and if Trump doesn’t go back to the White House, he could end up in jail.

Donald Trump is losing. He is running out of time. The latest polls show Kamala Harris leading by 4-5 points. He has not been able to stop her momentum. Trump is cracking up. The last time we saw Donald Trump this desperate, he incited an insurrection and tried to overthrow the government.

Trump is losing and it is causing him to melt down.

