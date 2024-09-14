Bill Maher Turns The Tables And Starts A Conspiracy Theory About Trump And Laura Loomer

Bill Maher gave Laura Loomer a dose of her conspiratorial mindset by asking if she is in an arranged relationship with Donald Trump to influence the 2024 election.

Maher said on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher:

Here’s my question, because she said, Laura Loomer said, Taylor Swift, she believes, is in an arranged relationship with Travis Kelsey to influence the 2024 election. I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election, because she’s very close to Trump . She’s 31. Looks like his type.

We did an editorial here a few years ago. You’re remembering it already. It was basically, who’s Trump f*cking? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s, he’s been a dog for too long. And, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our, our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer, I’m just saying.

Video:

I can’t believe this is actually happening. Bill Maher is flipping the script on @LauraLoomer, claiming she is in an “arranged relationship” with Donald Trump. But then he took it even further, suggesting Loomer is doing you know what with Trump. “She’s 31, looks like his type… pic.twitter.com/WvHlDmnqDE — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 14, 2024

Republicans are pointing the finger at Loomer for playing into Trump’s conspiratorial mindset and manipulating the already unhinged ex-president.

Laura Loomer has been fighting with old enemy Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and told Sen. Lindsey Graham to come out of the closet. That was just this week so far.

Blaming Loomer for Trump’s nightmare debate is not accurate because Trump was also terrible in the first debate. Trump has never had a good debate in which he was able to stay on topic and connect with voters.

The bad debate wasn’t Laura Loomer’s fault, but Trump’s embrace of the debunked immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio story has her fingerprints all over it.

Maher’s accurate point was that if Loomer wants to spread baseless conspiracies, she should be ready to have the same behavior thrown back at her.

