George Conway: We Are Watching Trump’s Ultimate Implosion

George Conway said that Trump’s old tricks aren’t working anymore. Trump knows it, and this is his ultimate implosion.

Conway said to Jen Psaki on MSNBC:

He’s reaching his final, you know, his final destination, which is complete decomposition, decompensation. He doesn’t, none of his tricks are working anymore. We’re on to them. They don’t excite anybody anymore. He’s losing in the polls. He can’t, he can’t, he has to try to make things up in his own vice presidential candidate on another network today, basically. So we’re making up stories and in order to win this election and, you know, he, it’s not working for him and he knows it and he knows he’s going down, and the more he feels that he’s going down, remember he’s running, not just for president, he’s running from prison.

You’re gonna see him engage in more and more desperate behavior and that’s what you see with. I hate Taylor Swift is he’s just lashing out and, you know, he had, his people have lost control over him and the only person who seems to have any control over him is the person who’s telling him or whispering in his ear or doing something to tell him that everything’s great. You’re amazing. And that’s Laura Loomer and that’s where this, he’s, he’s, this is the ultimate implosion and we’re watching it live and it’s gonna get worse.

Video:

George Conway says Trump is in the midst of his ultimate implosion, “This is his ultimate implosion and we’re watching it live and it’s gonna get worse.” pic.twitter.com/UvQjl7nTiR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 15, 2024

Trump is sliding in the polls. His running mate is a complete disaster each time that he goes on television. Trump’s rallies have turning in stage performances of one man having a nervous breakdown.

If the wheels haven’t completely come off this campaign yet, they’re close.

Ever since Kamala Harris entered the race, and Trump’s momentum evaporated, he has has not been able to function. The debate was a complete disaster for Republicans, and this is the end for Trump.

Should this trajectory continue, he will lose the election, not just by one or two states, but by an indisputable margin.

By this time next year, Trump could be both a federally and state-convicted felon ex-president.

