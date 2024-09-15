JD Vance Tried To Defend The Migrants Eating Cats Lie And Ended Up Associated With Neo-Nazis

JD Vance has a new strategy for migrants eating cats lie, and that was to blame Kamala Harris, but somehow Vance ended up associated with Neo-Nazis.

Video of JD Vance on Meet The Press:

Here is the full JD Vance fiasco on Meet The Press where he tries to blame Kamala Harris for he and Trump’s false claims about immigrants eats pets, but Vance ends up associated with Neo-Nazis. pic.twitter.com/pkq8ZNzYGk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 15, 2024

Meet The Press’s Kristen Welker asked Vance, “And yet Senator officials, the mayor, other local officials have said there’s just no evidence of what you’re saying that it’s baseless those claims. Can’t you just make your argument about immigration without making those claims? Senator, why not just make an argument about immigration? Why do you have to delve into repeating these baseless claims that again, Senator have been repeated by Neo-Nazis?”

Vance answered:

I hear you saying that they’re baseless but I’m not repeating them because I invented them out of thin air. I’m repeating them because my constituents are saying these things are happening today. A video came out of a migrant 30 miles away eating a cat. Clearly. These rumors are out there because constituents are seeing it with their own eyes and some of them are talking about it. Now, look, we also have to talk about and should primarily talk about the effects that this has had on car insurance rates on disease rates. Those are the things that I’m spending 95% of my time talking about Kristen.

But again, the media didn’t care about this story until we started sharing the 9-1-1 call about the geese that an indictment of the American media. But the real problem here, Kristen I, I let me just finish this point is Kamala Harris opened the border with no plan for how to assimilate 20,000 people. It’s made the community worse off. That’s what we should be focused on.

Welker followed up, “Senator. I have to say though that the mayor from Dayton in that video that you’re talking about and police chief responded forcefully to that new video you just referenced. They say there’s absolutely no evidence to even remotely suggest that immigrants are eating pets. Let me just ask you though. In October of 2016, you said this quote, Trump makes people I care about afraid immigrants, Muslims, et cetera because of this. I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us. This week in Springfield, buildings were closed because of bomb threats. Haitian immigrants say they are afraid for their lives. Are you now doing the very thing you once called reprehensible? Senator?”

This could not have gone much worse for JD Vance. The new strategy for the Trump campaign is apparently to blame Kamala Harris for their lies about migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

The campaign can’t trust Donald Trump to go on the Sunday shows, so they sent JD Vance, and the Senator from Ohio threw gasoline on the dumpster fire, then pointed to Kamala Harris and claimed she did it.

The Trump campaign is moving in the wrong direction, and JD Vance seems to be making things worse.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.