Trump Immediately Tried To Fundraise Off Of Possible 2nd Assassination Attempt

After shots were fired in his vicinity, Donald Trump sent out a fundraising email looking for cash.

Reuters reported:



Trump’s campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity.

Trump sent an email to his fundraising list saying there were “gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” according to an email seen by Reuters.

Here is the email:

Trump just sent out a fundraising email to attempt to take advantage of the latest incident at his golf course. pic.twitter.com/Nc9AgA6Oqu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2024

This move shows Trump’s priorities. Trump is trying to exploit the incident and raise money. No other candidate in their right mind would make sending out a fundraising email their top priority after a second person in a few months tried to kill them.

It is always about the grift for Trump.

The first assassination attempt didn’t make him any more sympathetic or help his poll numbers. There is no indication that a sequel will do him any favors either.

