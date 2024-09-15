Trump Is Collapsing As Kamala Harris Gains 14 Points In Iowa

Reliability red Iowa has become competitive as Trump’s 18-point lead over Biden is just a 4-point lead over Kamala Harris.

The Des Moines Register reported on their latest poll:

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows that Trump leads Vice President Harris 47% to 43% among likely Iowa voters — a far slimmer margin than the 18-point lead the former Republican president enjoyed over Democratic President Biden in late spring.

…

Before Biden ended his reelection campaign, a June Iowa Poll showed Trump leading 50% to 32%.

…

It also shows a sharp divide between men and women likely voters — Trump leads with men 59% to 32% over Harris. And Harris leads with women 53% to 36%.

None of this means that Kamala Harris could win Iowa, but the erosion of support for the ex-president in solidly red states is a pattern. It has happened in Florida and Texas, and now it is happening in Iowa.

The gains by Harris suggest that Trump is a weak candidate running a weak campaign with a problem of enthusiasm.

What Trump is seeing now mirrors what happened to Biden in blue states after the first presidential debate. The Trump campaign shows the classic traits of a campaign on the verge or in the process of collapse.

If this trajectory continues for another month, the polling could show a pronounced shift toward Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump now has an Iowa problem.

