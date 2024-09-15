Vice President Kamala Harris

Trump Is Collapsing As Kamala Harris Gains 14 Points In Iowa

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

Reliability red Iowa has become competitive as Trump’s 18-point lead over Biden is just a 4-point lead over Kamala Harris.

The Des Moines Register reported on their latest poll:

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows that Trump leads Vice President Harris 47% to 43% among likely Iowa voters — a far slimmer margin than the 18-point lead the former Republican president enjoyed over Democratic President Biden in late spring.

Before Biden ended his reelection campaign, a June Iowa Poll showed Trump leading 50% to 32%.

It also shows a sharp divide between men and women likely voters — Trump leads with men 59% to 32% over Harris. And Harris leads with women 53% to 36%. 

None of this means that Kamala Harris could win Iowa, but the erosion of support for the ex-president in solidly red states is a pattern. It has happened in Florida and Texas, and now it is happening in Iowa.

The gains by Harris suggest that Trump is a weak candidate running a weak campaign with a problem of enthusiasm.

What Trump is seeing now mirrors what happened to Biden in blue states after the first presidential debate.  The Trump campaign shows the classic traits of a campaign on the verge or in the process of collapse.

If this trajectory continues for another month, the polling could show a pronounced shift toward Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump now has an Iowa problem.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

Tagged: , , , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023