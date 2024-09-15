Trump Campaign Suggests A New Assassination Attempt On Trump

A vague statement from the Trump campaign claimed that shots were fired in the vicinity of the ex-president while he was golfing, but there is conflicting information on the incident.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time.” – Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director

The New York Post reported that the incident was not near Trump and had nothing to do with him,

“Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said.

The newspaper also reported that Trump was leaving the golf course at the time of the shooting.

The New York Post later walked back their report, and NBC reported that the details are unclear at this time:

“Law enforcement officials familiar with the matter say the Secret Service fired in the direction of a person with a gun aiming at the golf course. Unclear if there was a realistic chance of hitting Trump.”

Video:

MSNBC: "I will read what you have on your screen. Law enforcement officials familiar with the matter say the Secret Service fired in the direction of a person with a gun aiming at the golf course. Unclear if there was a realistic chance of hitting Trump." pic.twitter.com/93nud4fBVM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 15, 2024



On the same day that new polls were released showing that Trump is trailing Vice President Kamala Harris , it is odd to get this claim that shots were fired near Trump, from a campaign that is looking to change the momentum of the presidential race.

The Trump campaign didn’t say that Trump was targeted, and their statement was technically correct, but the statement suggested an assassination attempt when the information is unclear at this time.

Trump is losing, and with time running out, his campaign seems to be getting desperate, but if this was a second attempt on Trump’s life political violence must be condemned by all.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.

This Story Has Been Updated To Reflect New Information. A previous version of this story lacked reporting on the Secret Service response.