Republicans Aren’t Hiding It As Conservative Writer Appears To Call Haitian Immigrants N-Word

Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the National Review, appeared to use the n-word but caught himself while talking about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

Lowry was on Megyn Kelly’s podcast talking about the Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio when he said:

You remember alternative Facts with Kellyanne? They did the same thing. She wasn’t saying you make up fictions and pretend they’re facts. You bring other facts to bear in the debate that are being ignored. And that’s what he was saying.

I loved, I think it was in that interview where Dana Bash says, you know, the police have gone through 11 months of recordings of calls and they’ve only found two Springfield residents calling to complain about Haitian (n-word possibly)-migrants taking geese from ponds. Only two calls. And I think one lesson in this whole story, people don’t care about geese.

Lowry appears to use a vile racial slur, and after analyzing the audio several times before publication, it is difficult to determine a different word that he could have been meaning to use. If Lowry as using a different word why did he feel the need to stop himself and say migrants?

When the video was slowed down, here is what Lowry appears to say:

The subtext to Trump and the conservative attacks on immigrants has always been about racism, but if Lowry said what he appears to have said, it is sign that the Republicans are becoming more overt.

Trump is running against a black woman. The Trump and Vance campaign made up stories about black legal immigrants in an Ohio town.

Republicans are trying to win this election with racism, and Rick Lowry’s possible slip-up brought it all out into the open.

