JD Vance Tried To Exploit The Latest Trump Assassination Attempt And It Did Not Go Well

JD Vance thought that he could exploit the latest Trump assassination attempt to blame Democrats, but instead, it turned into a self-own.

Vance said:

I know it’s popular on a lot of corners of the left to say that we have a, we have a both sides problem. And I’m not going to say we’re always perfect. I’m not going to say that conservatives always get things exactly right, but you know, the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that we have, no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months.

And two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence. That the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out. Somebody’s going to get hurt by it, and it’s going to destroy this country. Somebody is going to get hurt, and you think about what an incredible wound it would open up in the United States of America.

All of us. And I promise I will do my part to tone down the rhetoric, but in particular, the people telling you that Donald Trump needs to be eliminated, you guys need to cut it out or you’re going to get somebody hurt.

Video:

JD Vance: The big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/H3NhFgMW7R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2024

A couple of problems here for JD Vance. First, America has been paying attention for the last near decade and understands that the person pushing the violent rhetoric isn’t Kamala Harris. It’s Donald Trump.

Somebody already has been hurt by the rhetoric. Donald Trump incited an insurrection that led to people losing their lives and hundreds of police officers being injured. The running mate of an insurrection inciter does not have a leg to stand on as he falsely tells his political opponents to turn down their rhetoric.

JD Vance tried to exploit the latest Trump assassination attempt for political gain, and all he managed to do was remind people that his party has fully embraced political violence.

This is not going well for Trump and Vance as the majority of Americans don’t believe the idea that Democrats are the party of violence after spending years listening to Donald Trump.

