Michigan Election Official Warns Trump Supporters Not To Vote Multiple Times

A county election official in Michigan warned Trump’s supporters, and all voters, not to do what the ex-president suggested and vote multiple times or they will be prosecuted.

Ingham County (MI) Clerk Barb Byrum posted above a video of Trump telling his supporters to cast multiple mail-in ballots:

Byrum’s post said, “Hi Michigan Trump supporters (and all Michigan voters)! 👋 Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum here with a brief reminder that each voter is only permitted to vote ONCE in each election, and if you vote or attempt to vote more than once, you will be prosecuted.”

Every election since Trump came on the scene now features election officials in states warning people not to listen to Donald Trump and do what he says. It isn’t Trump that will go to jail if someone votes multiple times. It’s the illegal voters that will be facing the consequences.

Election officials are being threatened and intimidated across the country by Trump’s supporters because they won’t allow Republicans to cheat under the false pretense that Democrats are doing it too.

Democrats aren’t committing voting and election fraud. Those crimes and prosecutions are happening to Republicans. The majority of the country seems genuinely tired of Trump, and the fact that election officials have to remind people to ignore the fact that the Republican presidential candidate is telling them to break the law is one of the reasons why.

